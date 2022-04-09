Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,801,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock valued at $79,871,232. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

