Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.11. 4,928,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

