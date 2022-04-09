Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,498 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.98. 5,438,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

