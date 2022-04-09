O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $736.47. The company had a trading volume of 476,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $675.42 and its 200 day moving average is $659.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $506.86 and a twelve month high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

