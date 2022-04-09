OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$583.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

