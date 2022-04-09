Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,867,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,824 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.87 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

