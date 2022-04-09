Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

