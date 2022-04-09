Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.