Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.59.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

