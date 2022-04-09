Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,911,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Owens Corning by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

NYSE OC opened at $84.00 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

