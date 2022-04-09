Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $236.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 7.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

