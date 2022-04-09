PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $31.37 on Friday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,681,103 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

