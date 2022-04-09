Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

