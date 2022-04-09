Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

