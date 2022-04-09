Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 507,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

NYSE ACN opened at $338.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

