Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.