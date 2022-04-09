Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,225,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

