Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $123,224,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

