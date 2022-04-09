Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $170.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.