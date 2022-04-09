Particl (PART) Trading Down 23.1% This Week

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $1,488.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00224866 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,262 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

