Paul Hayes Purchases 20 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($198.30).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Paul Hayes purchased 12,705 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38).

On Friday, March 18th, Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($192.63).

On Friday, February 18th, Paul Hayes purchased 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.77).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($195.93).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 767.80 ($10.07) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 781.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 852.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.07) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.97) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 933.25 ($12.24).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

