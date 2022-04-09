Paul S. Dickson Sells 650 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $18,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 4,781,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

