Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 335 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,381,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 55,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $6,711,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 173,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,734,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.75.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

