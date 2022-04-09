Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Down to $354.15

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $354.15, but opened at $339.50. Paycom Software shares last traded at $336.82, with a volume of 2,062 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.58.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.