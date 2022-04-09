Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Payfare (OTC:PYFRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PYFRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payfare in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Payfare from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

PYFRF stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Payfare has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.83.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

