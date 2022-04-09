PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PMT. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

PMT stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,544,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,689,000 after buying an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

