Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

PSNL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $7.54 on Friday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $340.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,171 shares of company stock worth $473,945. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 857,372 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

