Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $29.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

