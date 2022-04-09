PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

