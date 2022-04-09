Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

PDM opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

