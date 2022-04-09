Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. 13,388,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,971,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,382,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.