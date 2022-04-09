Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 7.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.10. Approximately 59,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,761,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

