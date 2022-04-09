Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,535 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

