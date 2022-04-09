Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

