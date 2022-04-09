Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

