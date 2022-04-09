Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of National HealthCare worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in National HealthCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

