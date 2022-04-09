Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Clorox by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Clorox by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

