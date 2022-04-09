Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.63 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

