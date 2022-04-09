Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

