Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 75,327 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.