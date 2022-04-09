Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

