Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD traded up $9.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.11. 2,106,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,747. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

