Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

