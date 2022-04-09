Piper Sandler Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $51.91 on Friday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,355,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

