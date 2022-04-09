Piper Sandler Increases Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target to $8.00

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.40 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $648.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

