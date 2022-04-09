PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Lowered to $60.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NYSE:PJT opened at $62.66 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

