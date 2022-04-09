Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Shares Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,237,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$75.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.
Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:PLU)
