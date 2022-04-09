Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.