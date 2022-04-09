Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
