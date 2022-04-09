Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 3,527.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Playtika by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of -0.14. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLTK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Playtika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.