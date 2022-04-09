Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Shares Down 1.5%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 33,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 104,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLRTF)

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

