Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PII stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.55. 535,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

